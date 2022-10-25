Updated on Tuesday, October 25 Morning:

Today: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Pleasant. High 74°

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Low 54°

Wednesday: Scattered Showers. Much Cooler. High 60°

DISCUSSION:

We will be nice and warm for the overnight. Lows will drop into the mid fifties under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances return to the region on Wednesday. Scattered showers will be possible along with much cooler conditions. Highs will drop back to around sixty for midweek on Wednesday!!

We will dry up on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop again, back into the lower sixties Thursday afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy again to round out the work week on Friday. Temperatures will top off in the lower to mid sixties again for Friday afternoon.

Conditions will remain as we start off the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the lower sixties. We continue to stay in lower sixties for Sunday as well, along with a slight chance for a shower.

More rain chances will be with us on Monday to start off the new work week. Few showers will be possible. Highs will remain in the lower sixties.

Have a Great Monday Evening!