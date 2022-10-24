WHIZ Radio playoff football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The high school football playoffs kickoff this weekend. And WHIZ Radio will have live coverage of 3 area games.

On Z92 Radio it’s a DIII postseason matchup between Tri-Valley and Jonathan Alder. The Scotties are four seed in region 11. And they’ll host the Pioneers in their playoff opener. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call.

On AM1240 Radio the MVL Big School Division champion Sheridan Generals will host Circleville. The Generals are the top seed in region 11. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young have the call.

And on Highway 103 Radio the MVL Small School Division champion New Lexington Panthers host Bishop Hartley in the DIV playoffs. Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins have the call from Jim Rockwell Stadium.

All three games kickoff Friday at 7 and stream online at whiznews.com.