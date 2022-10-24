Save on Your Home Heating

As energy prices rise brace yourself for a surge in your home heating bills this winter.

Soaring energy costs are on a collision course with falling temperatures poised to send the price of heating Americans’ homes through the roof. A new federal report forecasting this winter compared to a year ago, that households will spend 28 percent more for natural gas, which is used by half of the homes in America. Columbia Gas said there are little things you can do to cut down on home heating costs.

“It could be caulking the cracks around the windows things like that. Turning your thermostat down by one or two degrees you would really be surprised at how that can affect your heating bill. People won’t believe this but running your dishwasher as opposed to handwashing your dishes,” explained Erica Chronaberry from Columbia Gas of Ohio.

If you find yourself struggling to pay the bills, Columbia Gas offers many different programs for those that qualify including:

*Payment Plans-To help make your home energy costs more manageable

*Winter Crisis Program-Energy assistance available through your local community action agency

*HeatShare-Energy Assistance available through your local community action agency

*WarmChoice-Free home weatherization program for income-eligible Columbia Gas customers

There is also a special reconnect order in place.

“Actually the public utilities commission of Ohio, the PUCO has issued a special reconnect and that actually started October 17 and it extends into April 14th of 2023. And that special reconnect order allows customers to either reconnect their gas service or avoid disconnection by paying a $175 cost and a reconnection fee,” said Chronaberry.

To stay safe this fall and winter Columbia Gas recommends having a working carbon monoxide detector, don’t use stoves, ovens or grills for heat and use a broom to clear snow and ice around vents and your meter. If you smell natural gas, stop what you’re doing, leave the area and call Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077.