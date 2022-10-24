New Concord Library to Host a Halloween Themed Event

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Halloween brings joy and excitement to kids every year but amongst the frivolity certain dangers could be lurking in the shadows.

The Muskingum County Library System’s New Concord Branch Service Coordinator Joshua McPeek announced an upcoming event that stresses the importance of Stranger Danger to parents and children while enjoying Halloween festivities.

“This Thursday we’ll be having our Stranger Danger and Costume Contest program,” McPeek said. “We’ll be having two police officers from the New Concord Police Department here to host a small presentation about Stranger Danger. You know it’s important to get a little refresher around this time of year. And then afterwards they’ll be doing a very important job of helping us judge our costume contest.”

Aside from the costume contest there will be fun games with cool prizes along with treat bags and plenty of enjoyment. The presentation will offer sound advice just in time for the community’s Trick or Treat night.

“They’ll be just addressing what to look out for when you’re going out and Trick or Treating. So this is also good for parents who will be accompanying small children while they’re out and about Trick or Treating this year,” McPeek said.

The Stranger Danger – Halloween event will take place at the New Concord Library from 5:30 to 6:30, Thursday, October 27.