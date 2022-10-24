Muskingum County Awarded $750,000 for CHIP Grant Disbursement

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Here in Muskingum County, housing has become an issue that is increasingly being noticed as well as addressed. Muskingum County Community Development Director Kyle Dunn met with the County Commissioners to discuss an upcoming housing grant program that low income homeowners will be eligible to apply for.

“Back in July, Muskingum County applied for CHIP funding,” Dunn said. “We applied for $750,000 and we received that $750,000. CHIP stands for Community Housing Investment Program. The goal of this money is to keep up the housing stock in Muskingum County so folks who are income eligible can apply through Muskingum County and have some projects in their home fixed.”

Common issues that these grants address include leaky roofs, HVAC systems or anything that might pose as a safety issue or health risk. The purpose of these grants are to assist homeowners with maintaining their homes to prevent them from becoming dilapidated and decreasing in value.

“I just want to stress that folks can’t apply quite yet,” Dunn said. “There will be an announcement for the application process that will be here in a couple of weeks. That will be in the newspaper and it will be on our website. Just be on the lookout for that but I also want to stress that applications aren’t being accepted today. We have a couple of loose ends that we have to take care of with the state of Ohio and then we’ll be able to do that.”

To learn more about the Community Housing Improvement Program through Muskingum County you can visit https://www.muskingumcountyoh.gov/Agencies/Community-Development/