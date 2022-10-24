Corn Maze Honors Blue Angels Legacy

As the fall season continues people are yearning for fun and Van Buren Acres is delivering on that cheerful family experience.

This year’s corn maze at Van Buren Acres honors the Blue Angels. This past weekend former Blue Angel Capt. Bill Switzer was on hand. Switzer was a Blue Angel during 1971 and 1972 flying in the number 6 and number 4 spots.

“It’s a lot of hard work, you’re working twenty-four seven and you’re staying in the best physical condition that you can and we’re talking about constructive criticism to the nth degree. Because when you’re flying with six other guys and your thirty-six inches away, you got to have a good personality, superb airmanship skills and confidence in the flight leader and I think it was just so demanding to be able to that,” said Capt. Switzer.

The Blue Angels were formed in 1946 to raise the public’s interest in naval aviation and boost Navy morale.

“Well actually somewhat honored because Kathrin and Mark laid out the plan and they put it up and sent it to the Blue Angles and the current team, they were very impressed with it and I’m very honored that she did that and I think again it’s just another avenue to let the public know about the Blue Angels and theirs a lot of signs of the Blue Angels history. “

Van Buren Acres is located at 5066 Keller Road, Hebron Ohio 43025

Van Buren Acres offers a corn maze, pumpkins (including u-pick), farm animals, putt putt, gemstone mining, jumping pillows, corn box, hay wagon rides, barrel train rides, ball zones and so much more.

Van Buren Acres is open to the public through Oct. 30, 2022 Wednesday through Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Family Friendly Flashlight Maze nights will be on Friday, Oct 28 and Sat. Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $10.00 per person over the age of 2. Van Buren Acres will be making a donation to Honor Flight







