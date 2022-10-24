Community Bank Game of The Week MVP

ZANESVILLE, OH- This past Friday we had a amazing game between the Big school champs Sheridan Generals and the Little school champs New Lexington Panthers..

The Generals called 28 running plays in the second half, as running backs Justin Munyan and Alex Poirier combined for almost 240 yards on the ground in the final two quarters.

But it was Munyan’s career high day that stood out.. Justin had 226 yard and a couple of touchdowns on just 15 carries. It was Munyan’s 24-yard touchdown run with 6:42 remaining in the fourth quarter that put Sheridan up for good as they won 31-20. Here is what the MVP of the game Justin Munyan had to say about their keys to victory.