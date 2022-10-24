Columbus and Arizona hit the ice for non-conference matchup

Arizona Coyotes (1-4-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Arizona Coyotes take the ice in a non-conference matchup.

Columbus had a 37-38-7 record overall and a 21-15-5 record at home last season. The Blue Jackets had an 18.6% power play success rate last season, scoring 41 goals on 220 chances.

Arizona had a 25-50-7 record overall and a 14-23-4 record on the road last season. The Coyotes scored 206 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.5 per game on 25.9 shots per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (elbow), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip), Justin Danforth: day to day (upper-body).

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.