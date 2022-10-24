AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:11 a.m. EDT

Harper’s HR powers Phillies past Padres, into World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper slugged his fifth homer of the postseason, a two-run blast in the eighth inning that turned Citizens Bank Park into a madhouse, and the $330 million slugger powered the Philadelphia Phillies past the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Sunday and into the World Series for the first the time since 2009. Rhys Hoskins also hit a two-run homer to spark Philadelphia’s improbable run to the National League pennant and a shot at its first World Series championship since 2008. The wild-card Phillies were the last club into the 12-team playoff field this year after finishing third in the NL East.

AP Top 25: LSU re-enters at No. 18 ahead of visit from ‘Bama

LSU re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18 and No. 25 South Carolina earned a ranking for the first time in four seasons. The first six teams in the AP Top 25 held their spots after either winning and not playing this past weekend. Georgia is No. 1 for the third straight week, with No. 2 Ohio State gaining ground after it romped over Iowa. The Bulldogs, who were idle, received 31 first-place votes and 1,530 points. The Buckeyes got 18 first-place votes and 1,513 points. No. 3 Tennessee received 13 first-place votes. No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama also held their spots.

Tua, Dolphins survive scoreless 2nd half to beat Steelers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa got the Dolphins off to a fast start in his return from a concussion, and Miami held on throughout a scoreless second half to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10. The Dolphins snapped a three-game skid that began on Sept. 29, when Tagovailoa was concussed in a loss at Cincinnati. Miami coach Mike McDaniel opted not to have Jason Sanders kick his fourth field goal of the game midway through the third quarter for a two-score lead. Chase Edmonds was stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-3. The decision loomed large as Miami punted on its next five possessions. But the Dolphins intercepted rookie Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett twice in the closing minutes to seal it.

Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won just their second game of the season Sunday despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach. Brady was 32-of-49 passing for 290 yards for the Bucs. One of those incompletions came when Mike Evans dropped a wide-open 64-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the game. Brady hasn’t had a losing record this far into a season since the 2002 New England Patriots dropped four straight games to reach 3-4. Brady has never been under .500 after eight games.

Patrick Mahomes’ 3 TDs lead Chiefs past 49ers 44-23

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 424 yards and three touchdowns to rally Kansas City back from another double-digit deficit in the Chiefs’ 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes got off to a rough start in this Super Bowl rematch with his early interception putting Kansas City in a 10-0 hole but that once again proved to be no problem as he led the Chiefs to touchdowns on six of the next seven drives. The comeback improved Kansas City to 13-9 with Mahomes when falling behind by at least 10 points with the most memorable coming in a Super Bowl win over the 49ers following the 2019 season.

Giants stop Jaguars at 1-yard line for 23-17 win, get to 6-1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The New York Giants’ latest nail-biter came down to the final down and the final few inches before the goal line. The Giants defended both like wily veterans, no surprise given the way their season has gone. They’ve grown accustomed to playing — and winning — close games. Safeties Julian Love and Xavier McKinney stopped Jacksonville receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line with no time on the clock, preserving a 23-17 victory over the Jaguars in which Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones each ran for more than 100 yards. The underdog Giants (6-1) matched their best start since 2008 and handed the Jaguars (2-5) a 19th consecutive loss in cross-division games.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers lose to Commanders, drop 3rd in a row

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the offense sputtered as the Green Bay Packers’ losing streak reached three with a 23-21 defeat at the Washington Commanders. It’s the team’s longest skid since 2018. Rodgers struggled to find a rhythm with his receivers. Green Bay also had a muffed punt by Armani Rodgers and a couple of penalties on Eric Stokes that proved costly. The Commanders won a second consecutive game. Taylor Heinicke completed 20 of 33 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns in his first start of the season for Washington.

Lillard, Grant lead Blazers’ late rally past Lakers, 106-104

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 41 points, Jerami Grant made a driving layup with three seconds to play, and the unbeaten Portland Trail Blazers kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless under new coach Darvin Ham with a 106-104 victory. Portland trailed 102-95 with 1:56 to play, but ended the game on an 11-2 run and won it when LeBron James missed a 17-footer at the buzzer. James had 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Anthony Davis finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots. Grant scored 16 points, including a drive to the hoop for the winning bucket.

No McCaffrey? No problem for emboldened Panthers run game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Days after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey, the Carolina Panthers ran for a season-high 173 yards and rolled past Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. D’Onta Foreman ran for 118 yards on 15 carries and Hubbard had 63 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts. McCaffrey accounted for 39.8% of Carolina’s yards from scrimmage before being dealt to San Francisco last week. Many fans thought the team was tanking for the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft after trading McCaffrey. Instead, they ran over the Bucs and moved within a game of Tampa Bay and Atlanta for first place in the NFC South.

Cortes hurt, leaves after tying 3-run HR in ALCS Game 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees All-Star pitcher Nestor Cortes left Game 4 of the AL Championship Series with an injured left groin after allowing a three-run homer to Houston’s Jeremy Pena in the third inning. Cortes’ fastball and slider velocity were both down about 1.5 mph from their season average. With the Yankees leading 3-0, Martín Maldonado walked leading off the third and Yankees manager Aaron Boone and head athletic trainer Tim Lentych went to the mound with Jose Altuve batting. Cortes stayed in the game and walked Altuve, then gave up the homer to Pena and was replaced by Wandy Peralta.