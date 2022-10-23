Penguins visit the Oilers after Heinen’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-0-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (2-3-0, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Edmonton Oilers after Danton Heinen scored two goals in the Penguins’ 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Edmonton had a 49-27-6 record overall and a 32-14-3 record in home games last season. The Oilers allowed 3.1 goals per game while scoring 3.5 last season.

Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 24-14-7 in road games last season. The Penguins scored 50 power-play goals last season on 248 total chances (3.0 chances per game).

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (hand), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Dylan Holloway: day to day (upper-body).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: day to day (upper body), Jake Guentzel: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.