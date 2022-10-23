McMorris’ fumble return helps San Diego St. beat Nevada 23-7

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Patrick McMorris returned a fumble for a touchdown in the game’s opening minute, Jalen Mayden passed for 156 yards and added a 32-yard rushing touchdown and San Diego State beat Nevada 23-7 Saturday night.

On the second play from scrimmage, Nevada’s Cross Patton fumbled and McMorris scooped and scored to give the Aztecs the lead for good at 7-0 with 14:16 left in the first quarter. Jack Browning kicked a 30-yard field goal about 5 minutes later and made a 27-yarder midway through the second quarter that gave San Diego State (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) a 13-0 lead.

Shane Illingsworth threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Curtis to get Nevada (2-5, 0-3) on the board with 48 seconds left in the first half.

Browning added a 23-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and Mayden’s TD scramble capped the scoring with 5:29 to play.

Illingsworth was 21-of-33 passing for 181 yards with an interception.

