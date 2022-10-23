Cleveland and Washington face off in conference showdown

Washington Wizards (2-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Washington will play.

Cleveland finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference play and 25-16 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 107.8 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free throw line and 34.8 from beyond the arc.

Washington went 35-47 overall and 24-28 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards averaged 108.6 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (eye), Ricky Rubio: out (knee).

Wizards: Corey Kispert: out (ankle), Vernon Carey Jr.: day to day (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.