Chicago hosts Boston after Tatum’s 40-point performance

Boston Celtics (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Chicago Bulls after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics’ 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic.

Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Bulls gave up 109.8 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

Boston finished 14-10 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Celtics averaged 105.5 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Al Horford: out (back), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.