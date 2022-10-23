Chargers’ JC Jackson suffers potential season-ending injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson suffered what appeared to a season-ending injury to his right knee during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Medical personnel put an air cast on Jackson’s right leg before he was carted to the locker room.

When asked if Jackson’s knee injury will end his season, coach Brandon Staley said, “It’s a significant injury.”

Jackson’s knee appeared to give out as he was attempting to elevate while contesting a touchdown catch by Seattle’s Marquise Goodwin in the end zone that extended the Seahawks’ lead to 24-14.

Jackson was left clutching his knee on the turf and was down for several minutes while being tended to by trainers.

“It was sad ’cause I was right beside it. I was running to the ball, trying to go over there, and I just, I seen it,” safety Derwin James said. “I was the closest person to it, and it’s sad.”

The Seahawks went on to win 37-23.

Jackson, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers after New England did not place the franchise tag on him, had struggled in his first season with the Bolts.

Besides adjusting to mostly zone coverage after he played man coverage more than half the time with the Patriots, Jackson missed nearly four weeks because of ankle surgery late in the preseason.

