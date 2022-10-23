Blue Angel Corn Maze at Van Buren Acres

HEBRON, OH- As the Fall season continues, people are yearning for a fun public event after staying indoors for a long time and the Van Buren Acres Farm brought back that cheerful family fun with their own Fall Festival.

Van Buren Acres also had a celebration within their festival with a fun corn maze that honored a Veteran Blue Angel, who’s been doing flight demonstrations since 1972. Blue Angel of 1972 flying the F-4 Phantom Bill Switzer spoke about what it was like for him being a Blue Angel.

“It’s a lot of hard work, you’re working twenty-four seven and you’re staying in the best physical condition that you can and we’re talking about constructive criticism to the nth degree. Because when you’re flying with six other guys and your thirty-six inches away, you got to have a good personality, superb airmanship skills and confidence in the flight leader and I think it was just so demanding to be able to that.”

Switzer also spoke about what he thinks about the corn maze being Blue Angel themed.

“Well actually somewhat honored because Kathrin and Mark last year, this is the seventh year, and last year they had the face of Dolly Parton and they won first place in the United States for having the best corn maze. So, she laid out the plan and they put it up and sent it to the Blue Angles and the current team, they were very impressed with it and I’m very honored that she did that and I think again it’s just another avenue to let the public know about the Blue Angels and theirs a lot of signs of the Blue Angels history.”

Other than the Blue Angel corn maze, there were tons of fun activities for families to do like a giant corn box with eighteen-thousands pounds of corn in it, hay wagon rides, barrel train rides, jumping pillows, farm animals, pig races and mouth-watering food. All in all, this was a fun event for families to make memories while also appreciating the Veterans who served their Country through Blue Angels.