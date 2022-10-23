Area playoff football schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – No shortage of teams from our coverage area made the football playoffs this year. Here are the first-round postseason matchups. All games kickoff Friday at 7pm.
Division II, Region 7
#13 Northland at #4 Watkins Memorial
#11 Licking Heights at #6 Hoover
Division III, Region 11
#16 Circleville at #1 Sheridan
#13 Jonathon Alder at #4 Tri-Valley
#10 Bellefontaine at #7 Granville
Division IV, Region 15
#16 Morgan at #1 St. Clairsville
#13 Philo at #4 Indian Valley
#12 Licking Valley at #5 Gallia Academy
#11 Cambridge at #6 Logan Elm
#10 Bishop Hartley at #7 New Lexington
Division V, Region 17
#10 Ridgewood at #7 Berkshire
Division V, Region 19
#10 West Muskingum at #7 Fairland
Division VII, Region 27
#16 Bishop Rosecrans at #1 Newark Catholic
#15 Miller at #2 River