Area playoff football schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – No shortage of teams from our coverage area made the football playoffs this year. Here are the first-round postseason matchups. All games kickoff Friday at 7pm.

Division II, Region 7

#13 Northland at #4 Watkins Memorial

#11 Licking Heights at #6 Hoover



Division III, Region 11

#16 Circleville at #1 Sheridan

#13 Jonathon Alder at #4 Tri-Valley

#10 Bellefontaine at #7 Granville

Division IV, Region 15

#16 Morgan at #1 St. Clairsville

#13 Philo at #4 Indian Valley

#12 Licking Valley at #5 Gallia Academy

#11 Cambridge at #6 Logan Elm

#10 Bishop Hartley at #7 New Lexington



Division V, Region 17

#10 Ridgewood at #7 Berkshire

Division V, Region 19

#10 West Muskingum at #7 Fairland



Division VII, Region 27

#16 Bishop Rosecrans at #1 Newark Catholic

#15 Miller at #2 River