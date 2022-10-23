AP source: Charlotte fires Healy after 49ers fall to 1-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte fired coach Will Healy on Sunday after the 49ers fell to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school has not yet made an announcement. Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando was elevated to interim coach.

Healy was informed of the decision on Sunday morning by athletic director Mike Hill.

Healy, one of the youngest head coaches in major college football at 37, fell to 15-24 in four seasons at Charlotte after losing 34-15 to Florida International on Saturday. That dropped the 49ers into last place in C-USA.

Charlotte is set to make a jump up in competition next season when it joins the American Athletic Conference along with five other C-USA schools.

Healy was the youngest head coach in FBS when he was hired by Charlotte in 2019 after three years at Austin Peay that included an FCS playoff appearance in 2017.

He led Charlotte to a bowl game in his first season, finishing 7-6. The 49ers are 8-18 since.

Healy is the sixth major college coach fired this season, but first outside the Power Five conferences.

The 49ers are at Rice on Saturday.

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.

