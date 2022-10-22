Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Beloit W. Branch 48, Salem 38
Castalia Margaretta 43, Fremont St. Joseph 16
Cin. Clark Montessori 14, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 12
Cin. College Prep. 50, Cin. Hillcrest 0
Cin. Summit Country Day 43, Cin. Purcell Marian 27
Cin. Western Hills 32, Cin. Aiken 0
Climax-Scotts, Mich. 65, Lakeside Danbury 12
Cols. Northland 12, Cols. Beechcroft 7
Day. Dunbar 16, Day. Belmont 15
Hamilton Badin 42, Cin. McNicholas 7
Massillon 23, Can. McKinley 13
Reedsville Eastern 49, Racine Southern 28
Tol. Christian 62, Vermontville Maple Valley, Mich. 25
Toronto 54, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0
Warrensville Hts. 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Youngs. Valley Christian vs. E. Palestine, ccd.
___
