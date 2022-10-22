Saturday’s Scores

Associated Press13

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cin. College Prep. 50, Cin. Hillcrest 0

Cin. Summit Country Day 43, Cin. Purcell Marian 27

Cin. Western Hills 32, Cin. Aiken 0

Climax-Scotts, Mich. 65, Lakeside Danbury 12

Cols. Northland 12, Cols. Beechcroft 7

Day. Dunbar 16, Day. Belmont 15

Hamilton Badin 42, Cin. McNicholas 7

Massillon 23, Can. McKinley 13

Toronto 54, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0

Warrensville Hts. 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Youngs. Valley Christian vs. E. Palestine, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

