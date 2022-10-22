SATURDAY SCORES 10/22

GIRL’S SOCCER SECTIONAL SCORES:

BISHOP ROSECRANS 3 JOHNSTOWN 0

WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN 7 LAKEWOOD 0

AMANDA CLEARCREEK 4 WEST MUSKINGUM 0

BEXLEY 2 VS LICKING VALLEY 3 (2OT)

Halftime score 2-0 Licking Valley lead. Reagan Campbell had 2 goals. Second goal was the game winning goal in the second overtime (14:19 left in overtime) Licking Valley will next be in action on Wednesday as they advance in the tournament.

GRANVILLE 12 HEATH 0

BISHOP WATTERSON 5 NEWARK 0

MUSKINGUM ATHLETICS:

FOOTBALL

MUSKINGUM 23 OHIO NORTHERN 7

2,964 people were in attendance. Muskingum took a 7-0 lead midway through the opening quarter when Garrett scored on a one-yard TD run.Garrett later completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Goodman to give the Muskies a 20-7 lead at the break.The win marked the second straight year the Muskies have beaten Ohio Northern. Muskingum has won 26 games against the Polar Bears in the all-time series. Senior quarterback Jordan Garrett now ranks second all-time in career passing yards with 5,064. He is only 106 yards shy of the school record of 5,170 yards held by Jake Burn (2007-10). Muskingum hosts John Carroll on Saturday, October 29 at 1:30.

VOLEYBALL

MUSKINGUM 3 OHIO NORTHERN 1

Senior Day victory for the Fighting Muskies. Emma Conrad, Emma Dunham, and Gracie Collins were all recognized. Muskingum closed out set 1 on a 7-4 run to win the frame 25-21. The Muskies cruised to a 25-15 win in set two. Despite dropping the third set, Muskingum cruised to a 25-21 win in set 4 beating the Polar Bears.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

OHIO NORTHERN 6 MUSKINGUM 0

Ohio Northern netted four first-half goals in the 2nd, 5th, 39th, and 44th minute to lead 4-0 at the half. Sophomore goalie Jennafer Roberts played 63 minutes in frame and snagged a season-high nine saves.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL (OHIO):

OHIO STATE 54 IOWA 10

OHIO 24 NORTHERN ILLINOIS 17

WESTERN MICHIGAN 16 MIAMI 10

BOWLING GREEN 34 CENTRAL MICHIGAN 18