SATURDAY SCORES 10/22

GIRL’S SOCCER SECTIONAL SCORES:
BISHOP ROSECRANS 3 JOHNSTOWN 0
WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN 7 LAKEWOOD 0
AMANDA CLEARCREEK 4 WEST MUSKINGUM 0
BEXLEY 2 VS LICKING VALLEY 3 (2OT)
Halftime score 2-0 Licking Valley lead. Reagan Campbell had 2 goals. Second goal was the game winning goal in the second overtime (14:19 left in overtime) Licking Valley will next be in action on Wednesday as they advance in the tournament.
GRANVILLE 12 HEATH 0
BISHOP WATTERSON 5 NEWARK 0
MUSKINGUM ATHLETICS:
FOOTBALL
MUSKINGUM 23 OHIO NORTHERN 7
2,964 people were in attendance. Muskingum took a 7-0 lead midway through the opening quarter when Garrett scored on a one-yard TD run.Garrett later completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Goodman to give the Muskies a 20-7 lead at the break.The win marked the second straight year the Muskies have beaten Ohio Northern. Muskingum has won 26 games against the Polar Bears in the all-time series. Senior quarterback Jordan Garrett now ranks second all-time in career passing yards with 5,064. He is only 106 yards shy of the school record of 5,170 yards held by Jake Burn (2007-10). Muskingum hosts John Carroll on Saturday, October 29 at 1:30.
VOLEYBALL
MUSKINGUM 3 OHIO NORTHERN 1
Senior Day victory for the Fighting Muskies. Emma Conrad, Emma Dunham, and Gracie Collins were all recognized. Muskingum closed out set 1 on a 7-4 run to win the frame 25-21. The Muskies cruised to a 25-15 win in set two. Despite dropping the third set, Muskingum cruised to a 25-21 win in set 4 beating the Polar Bears.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
OHIO NORTHERN 6 MUSKINGUM 0
Ohio Northern netted four first-half goals in the 2nd, 5th, 39th, and 44th minute to lead 4-0 at the half. Sophomore goalie Jennafer Roberts played 63 minutes in frame and snagged a season-high nine saves.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL (OHIO):
OHIO STATE 54 IOWA 10
OHIO 24 NORTHERN ILLINOIS 17
WESTERN MICHIGAN 16 MIAMI 10
BOWLING GREEN 34 CENTRAL MICHIGAN 18