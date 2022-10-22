Philadelphia and San Antonio set for cross-conference matchup

San Antonio Spurs (1-1, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (0-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -13.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and San Antonio face off in non-conference action.

Philadelphia went 6-6 overall a season ago while going 24-17 at home. The 76ers averaged 104.5 points per game last season, 19.3 from the free throw line and 37.2 from 3-point range.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall with an 18-23 record on the road last season. The Spurs averaged 113.2 points per game last season, 15.4 on free throws and 33.9 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Spurs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.