Chicago takes on Seattle after overtime victory

Seattle Kraken (1-2-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken after the Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime.

Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at home last season. The Blackhawks committed 3.3 penalties per game and served 7.9 penalty minutes per game last season.

Seattle had a 27-49-6 record overall and an 11-27-3 record on the road last season. The Kraken scored 213 goals while giving up 284 last season for a -71 goal differential.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jason Dickinson: out (not injury related), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

