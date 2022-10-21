Young, Collins power Hawks past Magic 108-98

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 25 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 108-98 on Friday night.

Dejounte Murray added 20 points and nine assists for Atlanta, which improved to 2-0 on the young season.

Cole Anthony, who missed Orlando’s season-opening loss at Detroit with an illness two nights ago, scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half and Paolo Banchero had 20 as the Magic dropped to 0-2.

The Hawks started to pull away in the fourth when Justin Holiday hit a 3-pointer and Clint Capela scored inside to make it 95-88 with 5:46 remaining. An alley-oop pass from Young to Collins for the dunk brought a roar from the crowd at State Farm Arena, putting Atlanta up 97-90.

Young iced it when he hit a 3 from the right corner as the shot clock was expiring and he was falling out of bounds, and followed on next possession with a straightaway 3 that gave the Hawks their biggest lead at 105-92 with 2:40 remaining.

A 3 by Collins from the left side made it 108-94 in the final minute.

Leading 81-80 entering the fourth quarter, the Magic got a 3 from Anthony that looked as if it would set the tone for the final period, but Holiday and Collins hit consecutive 3s and Murray hit a layup that put the Hawks up 90-86.

Young fed De’Andre Hunter for a fast-break slam dunk that made it 70-66 at the 6:21 mark of the third, and the Magic called timeout. Still, the Hawks couldn’t pull away as Orlando kept matching them with Terrence Ross hitting a 12-footer from the left baseline to put the Magic up 75-74.

Young was 0 for 7 from the field with eight assists in the first half. He opened the third quarter with a turnover, but Collins came through with a steal and layup that pulled Atlanta within one. Young finally hit a 3 to force a 57-all tie, and Murray followed on the next possession with a 3 that gave the Hawks a one-point lead, their first since it was 11-10.

The Magic took the game’s first double-digit lead on two free throws by Mo Bamba at the 11:28 mark of the second.

Young and Murray were a combined 0 for 7 from the field with five turnovers as the Hawks trailed 27-19 at the end of the first quarter. Young had five assists.

The Magic led 54-50 at halftime. Orlando shot 48 percent from the field. The Hawks shot 22% on 18 attempts from the arc.

TIP-INS

Magic: G Jalen Suggs hurt his right ankle midway through the third, limped to the locker room and didn’t return. He finished with three points and was 1 of 5 from the field in 16 minutes. … Committed 17 turnovers for the second straight game, leading to 24 points for the Hawks. … Orlando has dropped seven of eight meetings with the Hawks and fell to 22-42 all-time at Atlanta. … F Jonathan Isaac (knee), G Gary Harris (knee), G Markelle Fultz (toe), C Moritz Wagner (foot) missed their second straight game with injuries.

Hawks: Atlanta outscored Orlando 26-8 in fast-break points. … G Bogdan Bogdanovic was sidelined for the second straight game with a knee injury.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Boston in their home opener on Saturday.

Hawks: Host Charlotte on Sunday.

