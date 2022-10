Weekend Time Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 22 MLB LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES American League

Houston at New York, 5:07 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 2 Ohio St. vs. Iowa, Noon

No. 3 Tennessee vs. UT-Martin, Noon

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 14 Syracuse, Noon

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 24 Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

No. 7 Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 TCU vs. No. 17 Kansas St., 8 p.m.

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Oklahoma St. vs. No. 20 Texas, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Wake Forest vs. Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

No. 16 Penn St. vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU, Noon

No. 25 Tulane vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Other Events GOLF

DP World Tour – Mallorca Golf Open

PGA Tour – CJ Cup

PGA Tour Champions – Dominion Energy Charity Classic

LPGA – BMW Ladies Championship

TENNIS

ATP – European Open, Belgium

ATP – Stockholm Open, Sweden

ATP – Tennis Napoli Cup, Italy

WTA – Open Capfinances Rouen Metroopole, France

WTA – Guadalajara Open, Mexico

AUTO RACING

NASCAR – Xfinity Series, Contender Boats 300, Homestead, Fla.

NASCAR – Camping World Truck, Baptist Health 200, Homestead, Fla.

Sunday, Oct. 23 MLB LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES American League

Houston at New York, 7:07, p.m.

National League

San Diego at Philadelphia, 2:37 p.m.

NBA

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

NFL

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

NHL

Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

MLS PLAYOFFS

New York City at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Austin, 8 p.m.

Other Events GOLF

DP World Tour – Mallorca Golf Open

PGA Tour – CJ Cup

PGA Tour Champions – Dominion Energy Charity Classic

LPGA – BMW Ladies Championship

TENNIS

ATP – European Open, Belgium

ATP – Stockholm Open, Sweden

ATP – Tennis Napoli Cup, Italy

WTA – Open Capfinances Rouen Metroopole, France

WTA – Guadalajara Open, Mexico

AUTO RACING

NASCAR – Cup Series, Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.

FORMULA 1 – United States Grand Prix, Texas