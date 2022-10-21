Visit Zanesville Gearing Up For ‘A Storybook Christmas’ Events



ZANESVILLE, Oh – Visit Zanesville is getting ready to ‘Deck The Halls’ and spread some holiday cheer!

Sponsored by Advanced Heating and Cooling, the Storybook Christmas 5K Run and 1 Mile Fun Run…or Walk is back for the second year on Saturday, December 3rd.



Those participating will run or walk through downtown Zanesville and get prime views of the festive lights and decor adorning the city.

Runners and walkers of all ages and skill level are welcome to join in the fun and are encouraged to go online and get registered!



“We encourage anyone and everyone that’s interested to come. It is such a fun event. You may even see Santa along the route, as well as your favorite storybook characters too,” Visit Zanesville Director of Marketing Ashley Cook said.



Proceeds from the event support A Storybook Christmas and the purchase and upkeep of decorations and supplies required to keep the tradiaon going throughout the month of December.

This includes the Storybook Christmas Parade scheduled to take place Wednesday November 30th, also in Downtown Zanesville as well as other county-wide events happening throughout the holiday season.



“These events truly kick off Storybook Christmas right here in our community. Storybook Christmas is actually a county-wide theme . We encourage everyone to decorate in their favorite storybook, so The Grinch, Peanuts, Charlie Brown, all of that, you will see,” she said.



If you are intrested in taking part either the 5K, Fun Run, or both, sign-ups are open now. Registration is $30 for the 5K and $10 for the 1 Mile run/walk through November 31st. After that deadline, a $5 fee will be added to the cost..

You can also pre-register your school, non-profit, or business for the parade. Registration must be submitted by Friday, November 18th. No late or day of registration is allowed.

5K/Fun Run Registration: https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Zanesville/StorybookChristmas5k

Parade Registration: https://www.visitzanesville.com/Storybook-Christmas/Parade/