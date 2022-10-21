US Soccer moves quickly to ensure safety following report

U.S. Soccer has taken steps to implement the recommendations of an investigation into allegations of abuse, harassment and misconduct in women’s soccer.

Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates released the investigation this month into the scandals that erupted last season in the National Women’s Soccer League. It found misconduct was systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players.

Yates’ report made recommendations for the league and U.S. Soccer “aimed at preventing abuse in the future, holding wrongdoers accountable, enhancing transparency, addressing safety in youth soccer, and fostering a professional environment where players are treated with respect.”

Danielle Slanton, a former national team and professional player, was named chair of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors Yates Implementation Committee.

She announced Friday that U.S. Soccer is moving quickly to act on those recommendations.

“The importance of this work cannot be overstated. Our highest priority as a Federation is to ensure that everyone who participates in our game is safe. Even as a former athlete who has pursued Olympic and World Cup gold, I believe deeply that there is no more worthy pursuit than the one we are facing now as a Federation,” Slanton said in a statement. “It is our duty to build upon the wave of change that began with the brave voices and actions of our players.”

U.S. Soccer has published records from SafeSport’s centralized disciplinary database to identify individuals in the sport subject to discipline. The federation is also forming a new office to oversee participant safety and will include a hub for the office on the U.S. Soccer website.

