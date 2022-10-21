Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when your outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage.

In the state of Ohio you can’t burn between 6 am and 6 pm between October and November. If you are going to burn you must do it in a burn barrel and keep it confined. Lieutenant of the South Zanesville Fire Department Landon Duhamel spoke about why the Burn Ban is in effect, especially during the Fall season.

“There’s a lot of dried-up leaves that are falling from the trees and you have a lot of dead grass and when you burn during the days when it’s a little bit windier in the Fall and Spring, and fires can get out of control very rapidly.”

Duhamel says that fires can grow rapidly especially in the rural areas.

“It could take five to ten minutes and fires can grow very fast and can be multiple acres and multiple homes and buildings could cause us to lose people’s homes and we don’t want that.”

If you do burn in a barrel you can only burn common wood products, carboards, paper, sticks and brush but you are not allowed to burn any garbage or plastic.