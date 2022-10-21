South Zanesville Fire Department Meat Raffle

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- The cost of meat is on the rise and two organizations are finding a way to make sure you can put together a mouth-watering meal.

This weekend the Amrou Grotto and the South Zanesville Fire Department will hold a Meat Raffle event, with several different items available. South Zanesville Fire Department Chief Russel Taylor spoke about about what types of meat will be available at the event.

“This one is going to have some hams but there will also be steak, bacon, sausage, chicken, anything you can buy at a grocery store we’ll have up to be given away on Saturday night. It helps the two organizations come together and work together as a team and it also helps us give back to the public to let the public have a chance to fill their freezers at a cheaper price then going to the grocery store.”

There will be eleven games throughout the evening and the cost is five dollars for admission and each game is either a dollar or two dollars. Chief Russel Taylor also spoke about where the proceeds are going to.

“The proceeds go to South Zanesville Fire Department and along with Amrou Grotto for the Shriners, and it helps them out with their club and also helps us out to purchase different equipment, it also gives money back to the community.”

The raffle will take place at Prophet’s Park at 7 p-m. Remember to bring a cooler for your winnings. The Department plans to also hold Meat Raffles in November and December.