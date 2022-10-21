Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

Two names have been added to Muskingum County’s list of most wanted suspects.

They are Elizabeth Ann Barnett of Nashport and Bradley Shane Shepherd of Zanesville.

Barnett is 5’4 and weighs around 110lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her abdomen, left ankle, left wrist, right leg and right wrist.

She’s wanted for tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl related compound and illegal conveyance of drugs.

Shepherd is 6’0 and weighs 200lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on back and chest. Shepherd faces charges of trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, resisting arrest, falsification and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Should you know the whereabouts of these individuals contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext 1.