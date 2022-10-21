PREP FOOTBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 44, Philadelphia Central 6
Aliquippa 61, Chartiers Valley 13
Ambridge 42, New Castle 20
Annville-Cleona 42, Schuylkill Valley 10
Archbishop Ryan 29, Cardinal O’Hara 6
Athens 17, Central Columbia 10
Bald Eagle Area 35, Wellsboro 7
Beaver Area 48, Quaker Valley 9
Beaver Falls 28, Freedom Area 8
Bedford 60, Greater Johnstown 8
Belle Vernon 48, Southmoreland 0
Bellwood-Antis 41, West Branch 35
Bethel Park 28, South Fayette 9
Bethlehem Freedom 24, Bethlehem Catholic 13
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop Carroll 3
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop McCort 3
Blue Mountain 21, Bangor 20
Bonner-Prendergast 28, Conwell Egan 0
Brentwood 34, Charleroi 14
Burgettstown 45, Avella 14
Burrell 30, Derry 8
Cambria Heights 47, West Shamokin 21
Cambridge Springs 32, Mercer 22
Canon-McMillan 26, Peters Township 7
Carlisle 24, Altoona 14
Cedar Cliff 42, Red Land 0
Central Bucks East 22, Neshaminy 7
Central Bucks South 27, Central Bucks West 14
Central Cambria 42, Somerset 8
Central Dauphin East 35, Central Dauphin 0
Central Valley 55, West Allegheny 7
Cheltenham 42, William Tennent 0
Clairton 49, Frazier 7
Clarion Area 48, St. Marys 27
Clearfield 21, Central Mountain 6
Coatesville 14, Downingtown East 10
Cocalico 31, Berks Catholic 10
Conneaut Area 14, Franklin 10
Conneaut, Ohio 13, Harbor Creek 6
Cornell 52, Chartiers-Houston 7
Council Rock North 48, Hatboro-Horsham 20
Dallastown Area 60, Spring Grove 40
Danville 65, Bellefonte 0
Delaware Valley 28, Scranton 14
Donegal 20, ELCO 19
Downingtown West 56, Bishop Shanahan 20
Dubois 42, Moniteau 0
Dunmore 27, Honesdale 24
East Allegheny 31, Knoch 21
Eisenhower 48, Iroquois 6
Elizabeth Forward 62, Greensburg Salem 13
Emmaus 42, Easton 21
Episcopal Academy 48, Penn Charter 7
Erie Cathedral Prep 44, Erie 0
Exeter 38, Conestoga Valley 10
Father Judge 28, Archbishop Wood 21
Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 14
Franklin Regional 34, North Hills 14
Garden Spot 66, Elizabethtown 21
Glendale 27, Claysburg-Kimmel 12
Grove City 35, Wilmington 6
Hamburg 48, Northern Lebanon 27
Harrisburg 41, Chambersburg 0
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 54, Mifflin County 6
Haverford 30, Penncrest 28
Hazleton Area 28, Williamsport 14
Hempfield 24, Cedar Crest 0
High School of the Future 44, Fels 0
Interboro 41, Avon Grove 16
Jeannette 35, Springdale 7
Jersey Shore 23, Canton 0
Juniata 14, Line Mountain 10
Kane Area 26, Smethport 12
Kennett 35, Sun Valley 7
Keystone Oaks 35, Washington 21
Kutztown 19, Columbia 13
Lakeland 35, Western Wayne 28
Lampeter-Strasburg 51, Conrad Weiser 17
Lancaster Catholic 33, Pequea Valley 0
Leechburg 42, Shenango 35
Lehighton 24, Saucon Valley 7
Lewisburg 21, Bloomsburg 16
Littlestown 48, Biglerville 7
Loyalsock 36, Troy 35
Mahanoy Area 34, Pottsville Nativity 0
Manheim Township 35, Penn Manor 13
Maplewood 22, Cochranton 18
McGuffey 28, South Park 6
McKeesport 54, Greater Latrobe 14
Meadville 76, Warren 7
Mechanicsburg 20, Greencastle Antrim 14
Mercyhurst Prep 44, Union City 0
Mifflinburg 35, Warrior Run 7
Milton 50, Cowanesque Valley 6
Milton Hershey 29, Palmyra 16
Mount Carmel 42, Shikellamy 20
Mount Lebanon 41, Baldwin 0
Mount Pleasant 42, South Allegheny 0
Mount Union 43, Curwensville 34
Muncy 48, Northwest Area 21
Nazareth Area 35, Whitehall 7
Newport 14, Halifax 7
North Penn 42, Pennridge 6
North Pocono 26, Abington Heights 7
North Schuylkill 35, Salisbury 7
Northampton 48, Allentown Dieruff 16
Northern Lehigh 14, Jim Thorpe 13
Northern York 24, Gettysburg 23
Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Pine Grove 14
Oil City 30, Titusville 14
Old Forge 17, Riverside 14
Palisades 20, Catasauqua 17, OT
Palmerton 36, Tamaqua 20
Palumbo 24, Edison 0
Parkland 56, Bethlehem Liberty 19
Penn Cambria 49, Forest Hills 34
Penn Hills 37, Shaler 7
Penns Valley 56, Midd-West 0
Pennsbury 35, Abington 0
Perkiomen Valley 41, Boyertown 7
Philadelphia George Washington 43, Roxborough 0
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 31, La Salle 14
Philipsburg-Osceola 64, Montgomery 7
Pine-Richland 35, Woodland Hills 21
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 28, Seneca Valley 25
Pittsburgh North Catholic 41, Indiana 0
Pleasant Valley 26, Pocono Mountain West 14
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56, Wissahickon 6
Port Allegany 20, Keystone 10
Portage Area 27, Northern Cambria 21
Pottsgrove 40, Upper Perkiomen 21
Purchase Line 14, Homer-Center 12
Quakertown 35, Harry S. Truman 18
Richland 40, Chestnut Ridge 14
Ridley 42, Marple Newtown 7
Rochester 51, Northgate 6
Rustin 32, Great Valley 0
Selinsgrove 21, Montoursville 7
Shady Side Academy 20, Deer Lakes 0
Shamokin 46, Nanticoke Area 14
Sharon 47, Greenville 6
Sharpsville 28, Hickory 21
Shippensburg 33, Waynesboro 13
Solanco 56, Fleetwood 12
South Side 35, Union Area 8
South Williamsport 16, Hughesville 10, 2OT
Southern Columbia 55, Wyoming Area 28
Southern Lehigh 42, Pottsville 7
Springfield 42, Lower Merion 12
State College 48, Cumberland Valley 31
Steel Valley 56, Yough 7
Strath Haven 35, Upper Darby 7
Stroudsburg 23, East Stroudsburg South 8
Susquehanna Township 30, East Pennsboro 9
Thomas Jefferson 58, Connellsville 0
Tri-Valley 33, Marian Catholic 7
Tussey Mountain 39, Everett 8
Tyrone 41, Hollidaysburg 28
United Valley 26, River Valley 12
Upper Dublin 34, Souderton 3
Upper Merion 29, Pottstown 0
Upper St. Clair 43, Moon 6
Valley View 28, Wallenpaupack 7
Warwick 60, Lebanon 13
West Chester Henderson 14, Unionville 7
West Greene 32, Jefferson-Morgan 22
West Lawn Wilson 63, Lancaster McCaskey 7
West Mifflin 50, Hopewell 15
West Scranton 26, Mid Valley 6
West York 41, Susquehannock 26
Westinghouse 45, Commodore Perry 6
Wilkes-Barre Area 35, Dallas 7
Williams Valley 42, Shenandoah Valley 22
Windber 61, Conemaugh Township 0
Wyomissing 56, Octorara 7
York Catholic 17, Fairfield 10
York Suburban 42, Eastern York 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Trinity vs. Carrick, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/