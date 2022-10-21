Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press17

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 44, Philadelphia Central 6

Aliquippa 61, Chartiers Valley 13

Ambridge 42, New Castle 20

Annville-Cleona 42, Schuylkill Valley 10

Archbishop Ryan 29, Cardinal O’Hara 6

Athens 17, Central Columbia 10

Bald Eagle Area 35, Wellsboro 7

Beaver Area 48, Quaker Valley 9

Beaver Falls 28, Freedom Area 8

Bedford 60, Greater Johnstown 8

Belle Vernon 48, Southmoreland 0

Bellwood-Antis 41, West Branch 35

Bethel Park 28, South Fayette 9

Bethlehem Freedom 24, Bethlehem Catholic 13

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop Carroll 3

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop McCort 3

Blue Mountain 21, Bangor 20

Bonner-Prendergast 28, Conwell Egan 0

Brentwood 34, Charleroi 14

Burgettstown 45, Avella 14

Burrell 30, Derry 8

Cambria Heights 47, West Shamokin 21

Cambridge Springs 32, Mercer 22

Canon-McMillan 26, Peters Township 7

Carlisle 24, Altoona 14

Cedar Cliff 42, Red Land 0

Central Bucks East 22, Neshaminy 7

Central Bucks South 27, Central Bucks West 14

Central Cambria 42, Somerset 8

Central Dauphin East 35, Central Dauphin 0

Central Valley 55, West Allegheny 7

Cheltenham 42, William Tennent 0

Clairton 49, Frazier 7

Clarion Area 48, St. Marys 27

Clearfield 21, Central Mountain 6

Coatesville 14, Downingtown East 10

Cocalico 31, Berks Catholic 10

Conneaut Area 14, Franklin 10

Conneaut, Ohio 13, Harbor Creek 6

Cornell 52, Chartiers-Houston 7

Council Rock North 48, Hatboro-Horsham 20

Dallastown Area 60, Spring Grove 40

Danville 65, Bellefonte 0

Delaware Valley 28, Scranton 14

Donegal 20, ELCO 19

Downingtown West 56, Bishop Shanahan 20

Dubois 42, Moniteau 0

Dunmore 27, Honesdale 24

East Allegheny 31, Knoch 21

Eisenhower 48, Iroquois 6

Elizabeth Forward 62, Greensburg Salem 13

Emmaus 42, Easton 21

Episcopal Academy 48, Penn Charter 7

Erie Cathedral Prep 44, Erie 0

Exeter 38, Conestoga Valley 10

Father Judge 28, Archbishop Wood 21

Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 14

Franklin Regional 34, North Hills 14

Garden Spot 66, Elizabethtown 21

Glendale 27, Claysburg-Kimmel 12

Grove City 35, Wilmington 6

Hamburg 48, Northern Lebanon 27

Harrisburg 41, Chambersburg 0

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 54, Mifflin County 6

Haverford 30, Penncrest 28

Hazleton Area 28, Williamsport 14

Hempfield 24, Cedar Crest 0

High School of the Future 44, Fels 0

Interboro 41, Avon Grove 16

Jeannette 35, Springdale 7

Jersey Shore 23, Canton 0

Juniata 14, Line Mountain 10

Kane Area 26, Smethport 12

Kennett 35, Sun Valley 7

Keystone Oaks 35, Washington 21

Kutztown 19, Columbia 13

Lakeland 35, Western Wayne 28

Lampeter-Strasburg 51, Conrad Weiser 17

Lancaster Catholic 33, Pequea Valley 0

Leechburg 42, Shenango 35

Lehighton 24, Saucon Valley 7

Lewisburg 21, Bloomsburg 16

Littlestown 48, Biglerville 7

Loyalsock 36, Troy 35

Mahanoy Area 34, Pottsville Nativity 0

Manheim Township 35, Penn Manor 13

Maplewood 22, Cochranton 18

McGuffey 28, South Park 6

McKeesport 54, Greater Latrobe 14

Meadville 76, Warren 7

Mechanicsburg 20, Greencastle Antrim 14

Mercyhurst Prep 44, Union City 0

Mifflinburg 35, Warrior Run 7

Milton 50, Cowanesque Valley 6

Milton Hershey 29, Palmyra 16

Mount Carmel 42, Shikellamy 20

Mount Lebanon 41, Baldwin 0

Mount Pleasant 42, South Allegheny 0

Mount Union 43, Curwensville 34

Muncy 48, Northwest Area 21

Nazareth Area 35, Whitehall 7

Newport 14, Halifax 7

North Penn 42, Pennridge 6

North Pocono 26, Abington Heights 7

North Schuylkill 35, Salisbury 7

Northampton 48, Allentown Dieruff 16

Northern Lehigh 14, Jim Thorpe 13

Northern York 24, Gettysburg 23

Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Pine Grove 14

Oil City 30, Titusville 14

Old Forge 17, Riverside 14

Palisades 20, Catasauqua 17, OT

Palmerton 36, Tamaqua 20

Palumbo 24, Edison 0

Parkland 56, Bethlehem Liberty 19

Penn Cambria 49, Forest Hills 34

Penn Hills 37, Shaler 7

Penns Valley 56, Midd-West 0

Pennsbury 35, Abington 0

Perkiomen Valley 41, Boyertown 7

Philadelphia George Washington 43, Roxborough 0

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 31, La Salle 14

Philipsburg-Osceola 64, Montgomery 7

Pine-Richland 35, Woodland Hills 21

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 28, Seneca Valley 25

Pittsburgh North Catholic 41, Indiana 0

Pleasant Valley 26, Pocono Mountain West 14

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56, Wissahickon 6

Port Allegany 20, Keystone 10

Portage Area 27, Northern Cambria 21

Pottsgrove 40, Upper Perkiomen 21

Purchase Line 14, Homer-Center 12

Quakertown 35, Harry S. Truman 18

Richland 40, Chestnut Ridge 14

Ridley 42, Marple Newtown 7

Rochester 51, Northgate 6

Rustin 32, Great Valley 0

Selinsgrove 21, Montoursville 7

Shady Side Academy 20, Deer Lakes 0

Shamokin 46, Nanticoke Area 14

Sharon 47, Greenville 6

Sharpsville 28, Hickory 21

Shippensburg 33, Waynesboro 13

Solanco 56, Fleetwood 12

South Side 35, Union Area 8

South Williamsport 16, Hughesville 10, 2OT

Southern Columbia 55, Wyoming Area 28

Southern Lehigh 42, Pottsville 7

Springfield 42, Lower Merion 12

State College 48, Cumberland Valley 31

Steel Valley 56, Yough 7

Strath Haven 35, Upper Darby 7

Stroudsburg 23, East Stroudsburg South 8

Susquehanna Township 30, East Pennsboro 9

Thomas Jefferson 58, Connellsville 0

Tri-Valley 33, Marian Catholic 7

Tussey Mountain 39, Everett 8

Tyrone 41, Hollidaysburg 28

United Valley 26, River Valley 12

Upper Dublin 34, Souderton 3

Upper Merion 29, Pottstown 0

Upper St. Clair 43, Moon 6

Valley View 28, Wallenpaupack 7

Warwick 60, Lebanon 13

West Chester Henderson 14, Unionville 7

West Greene 32, Jefferson-Morgan 22

West Lawn Wilson 63, Lancaster McCaskey 7

West Mifflin 50, Hopewell 15

West Scranton 26, Mid Valley 6

West York 41, Susquehannock 26

Westinghouse 45, Commodore Perry 6

Wilkes-Barre Area 35, Dallas 7

Williams Valley 42, Shenandoah Valley 22

Windber 61, Conemaugh Township 0

Wyomissing 56, Octorara 7

York Catholic 17, Fairfield 10

York Suburban 42, Eastern York 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Trinity vs. Carrick, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press