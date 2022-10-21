Blue Jays agree to 3-year deal with manager John Schneider

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays rewarded John Schneider for his strong performance as their interim manager, agreeing to terms with him Friday on a new contract.

Schneider agreed to a three-year deal as manager with a team option for 2026, the Blue Jays said.

He took over as interim manager in July when Charlie Montoyo was fired. Schneider guided Toronto to a 46-28 record and the top AL wild-card spot.

The Blue Jays were swept out of the playoffs in two games by visiting Seattle.

General manager Ross Atkins hinted after Toronto’s season ended that Schneider would be back.

“I think it will be very difficult for us to find better than John Schneider,” Atkins said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports