Week 9 OAZ Players of the Week

“We at orthopedic associates continue to be impressed by the performance of our local athletes and today we’re here to congratulate and recognize Christian by awarding him Player of The Game,” said Kaitlin Miller, Orthopedic Associates of Zanesville.

WHIZ AM 1240 Week 9 OAZ Player of the Game on The Voice is Zanesville’s Christian Ramirez. He is a senior lineman who can play every position on the offensive and defensive line. He recently got moved to fullback. He shared his thoughts on all of that and what it means to play his final home game as a Blue Devil.

“It’s an accomplishment, it’s nice to be recognized sometimes. I’ve been here a long time I’m a senior so I’ve pretty much played every position on the defensive line on one point in time. Transitioning to fullback is kind of rough learning all the plays in a week, but we adapt. It’s nice to be a downhill running team. Being a fullback you get involved in the offense more than you would in a passing offense. It’s bittersweet I’ve watched a lot of seniors go I’ve been here a long time so I’m just grateful for the opportunity I get to be a blue devil,” said Christian Ramirez.

The WZVL Week 9 OAZ Player of the game on Highway, is Meadowbrook’s Justice Huey. He had an impressive day last Friday spinning the football. In the loss against Morgan, Huey tossed for 354 yards and 3 touchdowns. Meadowbrook wraps up their season against West Muskingum tomorrow at 7 p.m.

The WHIZ FM Week 9 OAZ Player of the Game on Z92 , is Sheridan’s Drew Boyer. He caught 2 touchdowns including the game winner against Tri-Valley in the MVL Big School Championship last week. Sheridan takes on New Lexington tomorrow and it will be our Community Bank TV Game of The Week broadcasted live on Facebook starting at 6:45 p.m.