Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 60, Raby 20
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin def. Dunbar, forfeit
DeKalb 28, Waubonsie Valley 3
Evergreen Park 54, Argo 20
Hillcrest 26, Oak Forest 7
Hinsdale South 42, Addison Trail 14
Lake View 14, Von Steuben 13
Lemont 49, Thornton Fractional South 6
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 50, Carrollton 14
Naperville Neuqua Valley 35, Metea Valley 7
Naperville North 31, Naperville Central 3
Oak Lawn Richards 59, Reavis 6
Whitney Young 40, Hubbard 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/