Shooting at Cleveland barber shop leaves 5 people wounded

CLEVELAND (AP) — A shooting at a Cleveland barber shop on Thursday left five people wounded, authorities said.

The shooting at the IFixUgly shop occurred around 3:10 p.m. when a man entered the business and began shooting at people inside the shop. The man soon fled the scene in a car, city police said, and he remained at large Thursday night.

The five victims — four men ranging in age from 19 to 34 and a 29-year-old woman — were taken to a hospital. One man was listed in critical condition with a chest wound, police said, while conditions for the other victims were not immediately available.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made. Authorities were also trying to determine if anyone inside the shop also fired a weapon.