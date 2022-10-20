Pet of The Week: Meet Roxy

ZANESVILLE, OH- Her name may sound sassy…but this week’s Pet of the Week is more on the shy side.

Meet Roxie. She’s a six year old great Pyrenees-German Shepard who can be nervous, but is very well mannered. Animal care manager Rebecca hunt says they’re still trying to determine what Roxy does and doesn’t like.

“She hasn’t really played with a lot of toys but she is very affectionate, she really wants you to pet her, she wants to be with you. She doesn’t want to be left alone necessarily, but my understanding is you know, once she’s comfortable in a home, she doe love to play and she does love other pets as well.”

Roxy recently went on an outing with the Animal Shelter staff and had a wonderful time.

“She warms up to you and she does fairly well. Did well with people that did approach her, she’s pretty laid back, she’s easy to walk, our volunteers love to walk her, she’s a gentle old little girl.”

If you want to adopt Roxy or any other pet at the Animal Shelter Society, you can call their number at 740-452-1077 or visit their website at animalsheltersociety.org.