EMA Full-Scale Hazmat Practice Safety

ZANESVILLE, OH- Multiple agencies will take part in a Full Scale Hazmat Drill this weekend.

The drill will take place at Cleveland Cliffs on Saturday in order for Hazmat Technicians to learn first hand how to work together to mitigate any incident that may occur and how to protect those affected. Director at Muskingum County Emergency Management Jeff Jadwin spoke about how having this drill will help the Hazmat Technicians when it comes to safety.

“It helps with safety because it’s not just our safety, it’s also the safety of the public, the responders and the environment. With cliffs being so close to the river we also have to be concerned with any chemicals that may get into the river and the appropriate response goes with that also.”

Along with the Muskingum County E-M-A, several Fire Departments, Genesis Community Ambulance and Hospital will take part in the training. Jadwin spoke about why people should be aware about hazmat safety.

“People don’t realize how many chemicals are stored locally by the businesses which they have to report to our office to the Fire Department for jurisdiction so were aware of what’s there. What we don’t know is what’s traveling through our community every day on Interstate 70 or any of the state routes. There’s a lot of chemicals in our daily life that were not always aware of. Big thing for the public is remember to not mix chemicals.”

The drill will take place Saturday from 9-noon. During the drill Linden Avenue will be closed off for around 15 minutes.