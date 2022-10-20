Crews Respond to Fire on Cliff Rock Drive

Local News Stories
Maggie Warren544

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Several local fire departments were dispatched to a report of a house fire on Cliff Rock Drive this afternoon.

Falls Township Fire Chief Brady Johnson says the call came in shortly before 3:00 from a neighbor who reported smoke coming from the home.

Upon arrival crews with units from Zanesville Fire, Falls township, and Washington Township Fire departments, as well as National Trail Volunteer Fire Department were able to make entry to the home and quickly knock down the fire and extinguish the flames.

“Our first arriving units were actually an engine from Zanesville Fire Department mutual aid and they were able to make entry and get a quick extinguishment to the fire and the held the fire to the room of origin which was the living room. “


Johnson says no one was inside the house at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Johnson also reminds the community that October is Fire Safety Month and that you should review your safety plans and check your smoke detectors.

Maggie Warren
Maggie was born and raised in Speedway, Indiana where she developed her love and passion for weather, IndyCar and F1, hockey, and baseball, especially the Detroit Red Wings and the Cincinnati Reds. When she's not at work, she enjoys binge-watching her favorite tv shows, writing, hiking, and doing pretty much any outdoor activity! Maggie graduated from Ball State University, where she majored in meteorology/climatology, in Fall 2020. While at Ball State, she was a member of the Storm Chase Team and Cardinal Weather Service. She is also a member of the American Meteorological Society. She loves exploring new places, so if you have any recommendations of places she should visit, let her know! And if you see her around town, don't be shy, say hi!