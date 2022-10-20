Crews Respond to Fire on Cliff Rock Drive

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Several local fire departments were dispatched to a report of a house fire on Cliff Rock Drive this afternoon.



Falls Township Fire Chief Brady Johnson says the call came in shortly before 3:00 from a neighbor who reported smoke coming from the home.

Upon arrival crews with units from Zanesville Fire, Falls township, and Washington Township Fire departments, as well as National Trail Volunteer Fire Department were able to make entry to the home and quickly knock down the fire and extinguish the flames.

“Our first arriving units were actually an engine from Zanesville Fire Department mutual aid and they were able to make entry and get a quick extinguishment to the fire and the held the fire to the room of origin which was the living room. “



Johnson says no one was inside the house at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Johnson also reminds the community that October is Fire Safety Month and that you should review your safety plans and check your smoke detectors.