Chicago plays Detroit following Lafferty’s 2-goal performance

Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Detroit Red Wings after Sam Lafferty’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 win.

Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record in home games last season. The Blackhawks scored 213 goals while giving up 289 last season for a -76 goal differential.

Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and 14-24-3 in road games a season ago. The Red Wings committed 3.6 penalties per game and served 8.9 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jason Dickinson: out (not injury related), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle).

Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Seth Barton: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.