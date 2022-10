Area week ten high school football matchups

MUSKINGUM VALLEY LEAGUE

(8-1) New Lexington at (8-1) Sheridan (on Highway 103 Radio)

(4-5) Philo at (5-4) Maysville (on Z92 Radio)

(7-2) Tri-Valley at (3-6) John Glenn

(3-6) River View at (2-7) Coshocton

(5-4) Morgan at (0-9) Crooksville

(7-2) West Muskingum at (1-8) Meadowbrook

LICKING COUNTY LEAGUE

(3-6) Logan at (3-6) Zanesville (on 1240 Radio)

(3-6) Utica at (0-9) Lakewood

(5-4) Heath at (3-6) Johnstown

(1-8) Northridge at (6-1) Newark Catholic

(4-5) Licking Valley at (5-4) Licking Heights

(8-1) Watkins Memorial at (7-2) Granville

MID-STATE LEAGUE

(3-6) Miller at (2-7) Bishop Rosecrans

BUCKEYE EIGHT ATHLETIC LEAGUE

(7-2) St. Clairsville at (7-2) Cambridge

OHIO CAPITAL CONFERENCE

(2-7) Newark at (1-8) Lancaster

OHIO VALLEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

(8-1) Caldwell vs. (6-3) Shenandoah

INTER-VALLEY CONFERENCE

(7-2) Newcomerstown at (3-6) Buckeye Trail

(7-2) Ridgewood at (9-0) Garaway