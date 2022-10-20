Appalachian Community Grant Program Enrollment to Begin Soon

COLUMBUS – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) announced the Appalachian Community Grant Program will soon be accepting applications.

The Appalachian Community Grant, a $500 million program supported by Holmes, will provide funding for sustainable, transformative projects in the 32-county region of Ohio, including Muskingum and Guernsey counties.

“This funding is key to providing sustainable recovery in the area,” said Holmes. “I supported it in the legislature and know I want to see these dollars put to work in the region so Appalachia can thrive once more.”

The program is broken into two categories, the Appalachian Planning Grant and the Appalachian Development Grant, to help assists the funding of all phases of the accepted projects. Planning grants will be available to assists developers with research, planning and project proposal costs, the development grants will be available to support the implementation of projects.

Enrollment for the community grant programs will open in November and close in December and will be awarded in early 2023.

Those wanting to learn more about the program can visit the Ohio Department of Development by clicking HERE.