Updated on Thursday October 20, 2022 Morning

Today: Partly Cloudy. Drier & Warmer. High 51° Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Warmer & Calm. Low 35° Friday: Partly Cloudy. Much Warmer. High 64° DISCUSSION:

More warmth will be with us today as well as more sun. Highs will be in the lower fifties under partly cloudy cloudy skies.

Skies will be partly cloudy for the overnight. We won’t be nearly as cold, but still below average, with lows dropping back into the mid thirties.

We round out the work week on Friday with much more warmth. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs in the lower to mid sixties.

Temperatures will top off in the upper sixties to near seventy to start off the weekend on Saturday. We will remain dry again, with skies partly cloudy on Saturday.

We end the weekend even warmer with highs in the lower seventies! Skies will be partly cloudy on Sunday.

Still dry to start off the new work week on Monday into Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny on Monday, and increase to mostly cloudy on Tuesday. Highs in the lower to mid seventies on Monday, and drop back to near seventy on Tuesday.

Rain chances return to the region on Wednesday. Scattered showers will be possible along with cooler conditions. Highs will be back to near sixty on Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!