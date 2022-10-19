Zanesville Museum of Art Opening New Exhibit



ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Museum of Art is opening a new temporary community-based exhibit, Collectors Among Us.

Anyone is invited to attend the opening Thursday, October 20th from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM.



The new exhibition, housed in the Great Gallery, features pieces exploring the collectors who have helped shape the museum’s collection.

Works on display include handwritten letters, an image of artist Howard Chandler Christy, pottery pieces including some from Anna Pottery, and even the uniform of a World War One soldier, all holding their own incredible stories and histories.

“There are just stories abound. There’s just so much rich material in this exhibition and what we’re trying to do is make all these wonderful connections between community members with this exhibition. So we’re really fortunate, in a fortunate place to do this artwork justice now,” ZMA Executive Director Laine Snyder said.



The opening event is free and open to the public and will include refreshments and live music from local musician Evan Abood.

Even if you aren’t able to make it to Thursday evening’s event, there is plenty of time to view the exhibit, and opportunities to engage with and learn about it.



“We have a book club that talks a little bit about collectors and the objects that mean something to them. We have a series of talks, ZMA Talks, i’s a program where we bring lecturers in and they talk about the exhibition and their experiences as it relates to the exhibition. So we just have concerts and we have a whole host of activities surrounding this fall exhibition,” she said

More information about the new exhibit as well as programming throughout the museum can be found at zanesvilleart.org.

You are also encouraged to leave your feedback in a short survey regarding the future of the museum, that link can be found on that website as well.