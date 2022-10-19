TUESDAY HIGH SCHOOL SECTIONAL RESULTS

We have officially hit tournament time. For a lot of these high school athletes dreams can become reality as they advance further in the month of October and into November. Many with state championship aspirations. It started on Monday with sectional action, let’s take a look at last night’s results.

VOLLEYBALL:

ROSECRANS 3

RIVER 1

Bishop Rosecrans advances to round two for first time in over five years. They will play at second seed Berlin Hiland around 7 p.m. Thursday.

PIKETON 3

CROOKSVILLE 0

Mylee Moorehead had eight digs and six kills, Ellie Ferguson picked up five kills for the Ceramics in the sectional loss.

BUCKEYE TRAIL 3

RIDGEWOOD 0

SANDY VALLEY 3

WEST MUSKINGUM 0

TRI-VALLEY 3

NEWARK 2

The Scotties rallied from a 2-1 deficit to beat 12th seeded Newark in five sets.

BOY’S SOCCER

MAYSVILLE 5

CAMBRIDGE 0

ZANESVILLE 0

NEW PHILADELPHIA 8

MORGAN 0

MINERVA 7

JOHN GLENN 3

TRI-VALLEY 1

RIVER VIEW 6

BEAVER 5

Jan Furio scored the game winner from short range in OT to send River View to the next round.