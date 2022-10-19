Thursday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Thursday, Oct. 20
|MLB LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS
|American League
New York at Houston, 7:37 p.m.
|NBA
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
|NFL
New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
|NHL
Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|MLS CUP PLAYOFFS
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 8:08 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:25 p.m.