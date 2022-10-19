Thursday’s Time Schedule

Sports
Associated Press6
All Times EDT
Thursday, Oct. 20
MLB LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS
American League

New York at Houston, 7:37 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

NFL

New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.

MLS CUP PLAYOFFS

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 8:08 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:25 p.m.

Associated Press