Local Student and FFA Member to Perform at Indianapolis Convention

ZANESVILLE, Oh – A local FFA member has been selected to perform at the 2022 FFA Convention and Expo.

Carson Clouse, of the John Glenn Chapter out of New Concord will take the stage in Indianapolis during the convention, which runs from October 26th through the 29th.



FFA members from over eight thousand local chapters of the school-based leadership development organization throughout all 50 states, along with Puerto Rico are expected to attend the annual event.

Over 30 acts from throughout the organization have been chosen to perform at general sessions, meals, and receptions, as well as compete for the chance to win 250 dollars and Clouse says he and his family are excited for the opportunity and that he’s been putting a lot of time and effort into practice and preparation.

“It’s been rough, kind of, because 9 weeks ago, I had really never picked up a guitar. So I’ve been trying to get ready to play the guitar the best I can and that’s definitely been rough. And then picking songs. they were super specific about songs.

I got the call and I was actually at work and it was super exciting and like I said, my grandma was super thrilled, when I told my FFA teacher Mr. Spiker, he was super happy. We haven’t had anyone perform at national convention as far as I know,” Clouse explained.



Clouse, a high school senior from Cambridge, submitted an application and recorded audition for the chance to perform and take the spotlight.

He says he’s been singing since he was young and his family is the inspiration and motivation behind it all.



“I got started playing music and singing at a young age. I started in church. My grandma wanted me to go up in church when I was about 5 or 6. And I did thankfully.

I really do it for me and for my family. They really enjoy seeing me sing. And family’s really important to me and seeing my grandma happy is one of the most important things to me,” he said.

More information about the convention, as well as to livestream Clouse’s performances, you can visit https://convention.ffa.org

Outside of the FFA Convention, you can find Clouse playing at venues across Eastern Ohio. Details, includign dates, times, and locations of his performances can be found on Facebook at Carson Clouse Music.