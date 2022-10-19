Gazdag and the Philadelphia Union host Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Conference during the regular season)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -154, FC Cincinnati +384; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Gazdag leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with Cincinnati following a three-goal performance against Toronto.

The Union are 15-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union lead the Eastern Conference with only 22 goals allowed.

Cincinnati is 10-7-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brenner leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the league with 17 goals. Cincinnati has scored 54.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting of the season between the two teams. Cincinnati won the last game 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gazdag has scored 22 goals with six assists for the Union. Julian Carranza has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Brenner has 17 goals and six assists for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 6.4 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 5-1-4, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Kai Wagner (injured).

Cincinnati: Beckham Sunderland (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Kenneth Vermeer (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.