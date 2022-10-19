Flyers take win streak into matchup with the Panthers

Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (2-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -308, Flyers +247; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Florida Panthers.

Florida had a 58-18-6 record overall and a 36-10-0 record at home last season. The Panthers scored 64 power-play goals last season on 262 chances for a 24.4% success rate.

Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall and an 11-25-5 record on the road last season. The Flyers scored 210 total goals last season (30 power-play goals and six shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Justin Sourdif: out (undisclosed), Matt Kiersted: day to day (lower body), Aaron Ekblad: day to day (lower-body), Zac Dalpe: out (undisclosed).

Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen: out (lower-body), Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: day to day (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back), Owen Tippett: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.