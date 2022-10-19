Cleveland man Sentenced in Muskingum County

A Cleveland man is sentenced in Muskingum County for charges related to a July traffic crash on Interstate 70.

38-year-old Abdullah Tawwab El Muhammad was sentenced by Judge Mark Fleegle to a consecutive sentence of ten years in prison. Muhammad had earlier plead guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault with serious physical harm, two counts of child endangering while operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in harm, one count child endangering by operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one count operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The State Highway Patrol said that Muhammed picked up three children under the age of six in Steubenville and was reported driving erratically at speeds greater than 100 miles per hour in the construction area through Zanesville.

When troopers arrived on scene Muhammad had crashed his vehicle. A three and six year old had injuries requiring hospitalization and a five year old was seriously injured.

Troopers discovered marijuana in the vehicle.