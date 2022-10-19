Blood Drive in Honor of Brady Martin



ZANESVILLE, Oh – A local baseball team is supporting one of their own and sponsoring a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross.

The drive, sponsored by the Midwest Marlins, in honor of 10-year-old Brady Martin will take place Wednesday November 2nd from noon until 6 PM at Together Ministries in Thornville, located at 11587 OH-13.



Martin was diagnosed last year with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a rare, aggressive form of cancer, which requires numerous, frequent transfusions, especially of platelets, however, the ongoing shortage of the blood products he needs have created an extra challenge in his fight.

His mom, Kristen Martin says he has needed over one hundred platelet blood and platelet transfusions within the year since he was diagnosed and that they have seen firsthand, many times the need for these products, not just for Brady, but for others also battling cancer.

“We’ve been in the situation several times, well, I shouldn’t say several…enough…more times than I’m comfortable with, when he’s actually been at the hospital and he’s on the last bag of blood at the hospital blood bank that matches him, and so it’s one of those like, you just hope and pray that it was enough because they’re was nothing else left. And we know other children who have been in situations where they couldn’t get the surgeries they needed to even start their cancer treatments because there weren’t enough blood products in the hospital blood banks for them. “



If you would like to donate, but are unable to donate blood you can visit the Martin Family’s website, http://waytobattle.com to learn about other ways to help them.

However, if you are able to donate, Martin and the American Red Cross encourage you to schedule an appointment and give the gift of life to Brady and other’s fighting battles like his.



“Brady’s not going to get every bag of blood that’s donated, but somebody’s child is going to end up, somebody’s mom, somebody’s dad, somebody’s sister.”



“When you do this job everyday, you tend to forget about the people that are tied behind that bag of blood that you’re collecting and where it actually goes.

To be able to a part of something that’s going to bring just a little bit of joy in a really dark time for you, that’s what I love most about my job,” Lori Gaitten with the American Red Cross said.



To make an appointment, you can call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit http://redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code WAY-TO-BATTLE.

You can also find other Way To Battle blood drives also in Brady’s honor at that website. The family also has a Facebook page, Way To Battle (https://www.facebook.com/WayToBattle) if you would like updates on Brady’s fight.