AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Harper, Schwarber HR as Wheeler, Phils top Pads to open NLCS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Harper homered again, Kyle Schwarber hit a jaw-dropping, 488-foot drive and Zack Wheeler was brilliant in throwing one-hit ball for seven innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Diego Padres 2-0 in the opening game of the all-wild card NL Championship Series. Wheeler and two relievers combined on a one-hitter for the Phillies, who will try to take a 2-0 lead when they send Aaron Nola to mound to oppose Blake Snell on Wednesday afternoon. Schwarber’s incredible shot on Yu Darvish’s first pitch of the sixth had an exit velocity of 119.7 mph. Harper homered in his third straight playoff game.

Stanton, Judge HR, Yankees beat Guards, into ALCS vs Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees rocked past the Guardians 5-1 in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series to set up another rematch with Houston for the pennant. Yankees manager Aaron Boone won his gamble by starting Nestor Cortes on three days’ rest over Jameson Taillon, making the late switch after Monday night’s rainout. Cleveland starter Aaron Civale struggled. With two on and two outs in the ninth and ace Gerrit Cole warming up in case, Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres stepped on the bag to end it, then mimicked rocking a baby with the ball — a jab at Guardians slugger Josh Naylor, who made the motion rounding the bases after a homer off Cole in Game 4.

Colts owner Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Snyder

NEW YORK (AP) — Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay is the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The league has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, a probe conducted by attorney Mary Jo White that is ongoing. Removing Snyder would be unprecedented and requires 24 votes from the other owners.

Tatum, Brown each score 35, Celtics beat 76ers 126-117

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 in the opening game of the NBA regular season. Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points and Grant Williams finished with 15 as the defending Eastern Conference champions gave interim coach Joe Mazzulla a victory in his debut. James Harden had 35 points — his most since joining the 76ers last season — including 12 of 12 from the free throw line. He also had five 3s. Joel Embiid added 26 points and 15 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey finished with 21 points.

Padres’ bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city’s first NL Championship Series since 1998. The Padres eked out just one hit against Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies in a 2-0 loss in Game 1. Soto, Machado and Grisham were a combined 0 for nine with four strikeouts and a walk. The Padres’ lone hit was a single by Wil Myers in the fifth. Once Wheeler left, the Padres had runners at first and second in the ninth, but Machado flied out and Josh Bell struck out to end it.

Altuve poised to break out as Astros host Yankees in ALCS

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has long been a postseason powerhouse. But the diminutive second baseman has been a non-factor at the plate since the playoffs began. The Astros are hoping Altuve returns to form as they’re back in the AL Championship Series for a sixth straight year and hosting the New York Yankees in Game 1 on Wednesday night. The three-time batting champion and 2017 AL MVP went 0 for 16 in Houston’s three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Altuve, the team’s leadoff hitter, was 0 for 8 before rookie Jeremy Pena’s homer in the 18th inning lifted the Astros to the 1-0 win in Game 3 of that series.

Civale tagged, baby Guardians go home in latest October exit

NEW YORK (AP) — In the end, the Cleveland Guardians ran out of comebacks. And the youngest team in the majors was unable to halt baseball’s oldest championship drought. Unwilling to start ace pitcher Shane Bieber on short rest, the Guardians fell behind immediately when Aaron Civale flopped and they never recovered during a 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of their American League playoff. New York took the Division Series three games to two and advanced to face Houston in an ALCS clash of titans. Cleveland went home for the winter with plenty to be proud of — plus the familiar pain of October heartbreak after losing its 11th consecutive postseason elimination game, a major league record.

Stephen Curry offers Warriors’ support of Brittney Griner

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry took the microphone in the middle of Golden State’s championship ring ceremony Tuesday night to make an impassioned plea in support of Brittney Griner as the WNBA star spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison.The Warriors, long committed to social issues far beyond basketball, celebrated their fourth championship in eight years.Griner is awaiting a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.

MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 finale; NLCS opens

Following the second rainout of the series, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are set to finally settle their American League playoff in the Bronx. After that, a most unexpected National League Championship Series matching the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres gets underway at Petco Park. After fans waited through a 2 1/2-hour rain delay, the decisive Game 5 of the Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees was postponed Monday night and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. That gave New York a chance to start All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes on three days’ rest instead of Jameson Taillon. Cleveland is sticking with right-hander Aaron Civale, rather than turning to ace Shane Bieber on short rest. The winner faces Houston in the AL Championship Series.

NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash

NASCAR has suspended driver Bubba Wallace for one race following his fracas at Las Vegas Motor Speedway over the weekend. NASCAR determined that Wallace deliberately spun reigning champion Kyle Larson in a dangerous move of retaliation. Wallace will miss Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Wallace drives for the 23XI Racing team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.